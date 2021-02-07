Shared with permission from First News Now



Blossburg, Pa. – Northbound lanes of the Route 15 Highway in Blossburg Borough were closed around 5:00 p.m. today after a rollover crash.





Presently crews are awaiting a Tow Truck from the Wellsboro area to remove the vehicle from the roadway.





It seems that the vehicle hit guide rail just before the bridge near the Northbound Bloss Exit Ramp, causing the vehicle to roll onto it's roof. No injuries were reported in the accident.





Firefighters were quickly on scene and immediately provided care to the driver. The victim of the crash was placed in the ambulance to keep warm as temperatures outside were around 19 degrees.





Blossburg Borough Police were also on scene handling the investigation into the accident.



