Blossburg, Pa. – Northbound lanes of the Route 15 Highway in Blossburg Borough were closed around 5:00 p.m. today after a rollover crash.
Rollover crash closes Route 15 northbound lanes in Blossburg
- First News Now
-
-
Shared with permission from First News Now
Blossburg, Pa. – Northbound lanes of the Route 15 Highway in Blossburg Borough were closed around 5:00 p.m. today after a rollover crash.
Blossburg, Pa. – Northbound lanes of the Route 15 Highway in Blossburg Borough were closed around 5:00 p.m. today after a rollover crash.
Presently crews are awaiting a Tow Truck from the Wellsboro area to remove the vehicle from the roadway.
It seems that the vehicle hit guide rail just before the bridge near the Northbound Bloss Exit Ramp, causing the vehicle to roll onto it's roof. No injuries were reported in the accident.
Firefighters were quickly on scene and immediately provided care to the driver. The victim of the crash was placed in the ambulance to keep warm as temperatures outside were around 19 degrees.
Blossburg Borough Police were also on scene handling the investigation into the accident.
FNN will provide additional images later this evening, so that family members are given time to be reached.
MOST POPULAR
-
Williamsport men accused of hunting squirrels under the influence of marijuana
-
List of Lycoming County businesses that received COVID funds
-
Police respond to glittery incident in Union County
-
Williamsport man accused of two separate drug deals with undercover officer
-
Two Lycoming county individuals charged with breaking into U.S. Capitol
-
Charges filed against Williamsport man who allegedly forged checks and cashed them
-
Selinsgrove man charged with rape: Selinsgrove PSP
-
Man cited for stealing chips, grabbing woman by the neck at Loyalsock Sheetz
-
Selinsgrove State Police looking for two alleged scammers
-
Judge to deliberate 72 hours before deciding on ex-officer's criminal charges
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.