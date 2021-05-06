Northumberland County, Pa. -- Rolling roadblocks will begin on Interstate 180 between the Route 54 interchange in Delaware Township and the Interstate 80 interchange in Turbot Township, Northumberland County, for demolition of the Eighth Street Bridge.

On Thursday, May 6, and Sunday May, 9 through Thursday, May 13, between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., the contractor will begin demolition of the Eighth Street bridge, spanning Interstate 180.

Motorists should expect rolling roadblocks in 15-minute increments and delays in travel.

This is part of the mill and paving project of both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 180 in Delaware and Turbot Townships. Work includes bridge rehabilitation work at the bridges spanning Route 44 (near the Watsontown / McEwensville exit) and the bridges spanning Route 1007 (just north of the Interstate 80 interchange) and replacement of the Eighth Street bridge (Route 1006).

Eighth Street is closed between Church Road and Susquehanna Trail in Delaware Township. A detour using Route 1007 (Susquehanna Trail) and Route 44 will be in place while work is being performed.

Additional work includes pipe replacement on Route 254 under Route 147 and milling and resurfacing a section of Interstate 80 where the Interstate 180 eastbound ramp connects with the Interstate 80 westbound.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the primary contractor for this $8.9 million mill and resurface, bridge rehabilitation, and bridge replacement project. Work is expected to be completed by November 22, 2021, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, expect travel delays, and drive with caution through the work zone.