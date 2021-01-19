3:45 p.m. update: Both lanes of Route 118 in Lycoming County are open.

2:25 p.m. update: One lane of Route 118 is open to traffic under flagging conditions.

Montoursville, Pa. – Both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Route 118 are closed between Route 405 in Hughesville Borough and Route 42 in Jordan Township, Lycoming County, due to a rockslide, according to PennDOT.

A detour using Route 220 and Route 42 (Sullivan and Lycoming Counties) is in place.

The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.

Motorists should expect delays in travel.