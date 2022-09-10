Williamsport, Pa. — A Philadelphia man accused of robbery appeared in Lycoming County Court Friday morning for a preliminary hearing with Judge Ryan Tira.

After testimony, Judge Tira ruled five of six charges would be bound over for court. A misdemeanor count of terroristic threats was withdrawn by the prosecution.

Demetri Carroll is accused of first-degree felony robbery, third-degree robbery, first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats, theft by unlawful taking, and simple assault. Carroll was initially held on $100,000 monetary bail, which was changed to unsecured on April 19.

The prosecution alleged Carroll went to a residence near the 2000 block of W. Third Street on March 22 and demanded a man’s cellphone and money. Carroll allegedly made threats that made it appear he was in possession of a firearm.

“He told me he would shoot me in my face,” a witness testified Friday in court.

The man said he gave Carroll an iPhone 12 after he offered an Xbox and laptop computer instead. Carroll allegedly told the accuser he didn’t want any of that stuff and wanted a phone or $2,000 in cash.

During the alleged robbery, Carroll accused the witness of speaking loudly in an attempt to alert neighbors. After being given the phone, Carroll threatened the man and ran off, investigators said.

“At this time Carroll stated something along the line of, ‘If you call the police, it will be trouble,’” detectives wrote.

Carroll pled guilty to first-degree felony attempted criminal homicide in 2013. For that charge, Carroll was sentenced to a minimum of eight years confinement.

