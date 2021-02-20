Westfield, Pa. – State police at Mansfield reported a recent robbery in the 100 block of Stevenson Street in Westfield Borough, Tioga County.

Larius G. Pierce, 21, of Troupsburg, New York, was identified as one of the actors who allegedly broke into a home around 3:45 a.m. on Jan. 27, according to a Feb. 17 press release by PSP Mansfield Trooper Chad Daugherty.

"Upon investigation it was found that the actors entered the residence and then broke open the bedroom door where the victim was located at," Daugherty wrote. "The actors took $680 from the victim and then fled the scene."

Police did not indicate how many actors are suspected to have been involved in the incident described as a robbery/purse snatch with force. The victim is listed as a 27-year-old male from Westfield.

Pierce was charged with two felony counts of robbery, one felony count of burglary, one felony count of criminal trespass, and misdemeanor counts of theft and receiving stolen property.

He's awaiting a preliminary hearing by Magisterial District Judge James R. Edgcomb, not yet scheduled.

Docket sheet