Montoursville, Pa. — A man is facing simple assault and harassment charges after a roadside altercation.

The incident happened on Jan. 12 just before 4 p.m., when Daniel Jacob Bonds, 27, of Montoursville, was allegedly heading down the mountain on Butternut Grove Road in Gamble Township to pick children up at a bus stop.

The accuser said he was driving up the hill towards his house when he saw a white car approaching at a high rate of speed, according to a police affidavit.

Both cars stopped and both men got out of their vehicles. The accuser approached Bonds, and asked if Bonds was the only person who drove that white vehicle, according to police reports.

The accuser's vehicle was allegedly involved in an earlier hit-and-run with "a similar looking vehicle," he told police. He confronted Bonds in the roadway, the affidavit reported.

Bonds, who stands at 6'4" and weighs nearly 220 pounds, allegedly became irate and placed his hands on the victim’s chest and forced him back until he fell into a three or four-foot ditch, both the accuser and a witness told State Police Trooper Taylor Arnold. The accuser, in his 70s, said he injured his shoulder, neck, and back in the process, according to the report.

Once out of the ditch, the accuser said he got a .22 Heritage revolver from his vehicle. He reported feeling threatened due to the difference in age and size from Bonds. Holding the weapon at his side, the accuser told Bonds to get back into his vehicle, he told police.

When police interviewed Bonds, he claimed the accuser blocked the road with his vehicle and approached him, asking who regularly drove that white vehicle, according to the affidavit. He told police he was unwilling to speak to the accuser regarding the incident because his vehicle was already evaluated for possible damage.

Bonds described the accuser as angry and said the man grabbed the gun from his vehicle, but admitted he held it at his side and didn't make threatening statements.

Bonds was charged with simple assault and two counts of harassment on June 20. He was hand delivered a subpoena on July 2, according to court records.

Bonds is scheduled to appear before Judge Gary Whiteman on Aug. 7 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

