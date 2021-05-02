Harrisburg, Pa. – With the arrival of warmer weather comes the resumption of road and bridge construction across the Commonwealth.

As Work Zone Awareness Week draws to a close, it’s important to remember to always drive with caution through work zones to keep workers, you, and your fellow drivers and passengers safe.

PennDOT offers the following tips:

• Drive the posted work zone speed limit.

• Stay alert and pay close attention to signs and flaggers.

• Turn on your headlights if signs instruct you to do so.

• Maintain a safe distance around vehicles. Don't tailgate.

• Use four-way flashers when stopped or traveling slowly.

• Avoid distractions and give your full attention to the road.

• Always buckle up.

• Expect the unexpected.

• Be patient.