Harrisburg, Pa. – With the arrival of warmer weather comes the resumption of road and bridge construction across the Commonwealth.
As Work Zone Awareness Week draws to a close, it’s important to remember to always drive with caution through work zones to keep workers, you, and your fellow drivers and passengers safe.
PennDOT offers the following tips:
• Drive the posted work zone speed limit.
• Stay alert and pay close attention to signs and flaggers.
• Turn on your headlights if signs instruct you to do so.
• Maintain a safe distance around vehicles. Don't tailgate.
• Use four-way flashers when stopped or traveling slowly.
• Avoid distractions and give your full attention to the road.
• Always buckle up.
• Expect the unexpected.
• Be patient.