Drivers on Interstate 80 in Montour County could see delays today as rolling roadblocks are set between exit 224 (Route 53/Danville) and exit 232 (Route 42/Buckhorn) in Liberty Township in Montour County and Hemlock Township in Columbia County.

Today between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., PPL will be slowing traffic while performing utility work over the Interstate 80 westbound and eastbound lanes. The contractor will be slowing traffic for approximately 15 minutes at a time. These traffic delays will be random throughout the day while work is being performed.

Lane restrictions also will be in place Sunday night on Interstate 80 in Hemlock Township, Columbia County.

PennDOT says a maintenance crew will be collecting core samples along Interstate 80 westbound at mile marker 233, which is approximately three miles west of Exit 236 (Bloomsburg / Lightstreet / Route 487). Drivers can expect the right (driving) lane to be restricted. Work will be performed between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., weather permitting.

