Lane shifts will be in place on Thursday, May 18 on Route 11 (Barry King Bridge) in Northumberland Borough and Route 405 (Edison Bridge), in the City of Sunbury, due to maintenance work.

A PennDOT maintenance crew will be performing electrical work along the Barry King and Edison Bridges. Work will begin at the Barry King Bridge during the morning hours and move to the Edison Bridge during the afternoon hours.

Drivers can expect lane shifts where work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3 p.m., weather permitting.

Drivers should be alert, slow down, watch for stopped or slow-moving vehicles, watch for lane changes and shifts, and drive with caution through the work zone.

