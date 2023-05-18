CONSTRUCTION ALERT
NCPA

Lane shifts will be in place on Thursday, May 18 on Route 11 (Barry King Bridge) in Northumberland Borough and Route 405 (Edison Bridge), in the City of Sunbury, due to maintenance work.

A PennDOT maintenance crew will be performing electrical work along the Barry King and Edison Bridges. Work will begin at the Barry King Bridge during the morning hours and move to the Edison Bridge during the afternoon hours.

Drivers can expect lane shifts where work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3 p.m., weather permitting.

Drivers should be alert, slow down, watch for stopped or slow-moving vehicles, watch for lane changes and shifts, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.