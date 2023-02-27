State College, Pa. — Work resumes today on the Atherton Street (Route 3014) project in State College. The work zone stretches from Curtin Road to just north of Westerly Parkway. This is a 3-year project, scheduled for completion in fall of 2024.

Starting today through Thursday, March 2, crews will be saw-cutting on Atherton Street between College and Beaver avenues. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in both the eastbound and westbound directions and signals will be in flash mode with flaggers controlling flow of traffic at the intersections when needed. Traffic on College Avenue approaching Atherton Street will also experience some delays.

This work is in preparation of waterline installation work slated to begin as early as Tuesday, March 7. Waterline work will require a 60-hour detour on Atherton Street between College Avenue and Beaver Avenue.

Overall work on the project includes roadway reconstruction, drainage improvements –including pipes and inlets, water and sewer lines, concrete curbing, sidewalks and detectable warning surfaces, pavement markings, traffic signals and supports, and miscellaneous items.

Traffic may be stopped intermittently for short periods during work activities. Please use caution when traveling through the work zone and do not follow construction equipment into the closed lane. When approaching the work zone, use both lanes to the merge point to minimize traffic back-ups and shorten travel delays.

The project page for the Atherton Street work can be found at www.penndot.gov/AthertonStreet.

This is a three-year project, scheduled for completion in fall of 2024. HRI of State College is the contractor on this $30.7 million job. Drivers are reminded that all work is weather and schedule dependent.

