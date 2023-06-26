Milling and paving on Interstate 180 will continue as of Sunday near Montoursville, according to PennDOT.

The work will be in the eastbound and westbound lanes starting at Loyalsock Creek, continuing to Brush Ridge, and then working back westward to Loyalsock Creek. Drivers can expect alternating lane restrictions where work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., weather permitting. This work will extend to Friday, June 30.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the contractor for the two-year project that includes Montoursville, Loyalsock, Fairfield, and Muncy townships.

Drivers are urged to be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution.

