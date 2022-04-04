Work begins today on an embankment failure on Route 2039 (Warrensville Road), which has been closed for almost three years.

In August 2019, Warrensville Road was closed between Lick Run and Mosteller roads in Eldred Township due to safety concerns. Motorists in the area have been using a detour from Route 2014 (Broad Street), Route 2075 (Montour Street) in Montoursville, Route 87, and Route 973, causing them to have to make a several mile loop around the area.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. is the prime contractor on this $3.5 million, project. Work is expected to be completed in November of 2022.

Also beginning today is the continuation of a 2.5-mile resurfacing project on Route 2014 (West Fourth Street / Campbell Street / West Third Street), Route 2089 (Hepburn Street), Route 2023 (Market Street), and Route 3012 (Ridge Avenue) in the City of Williamsport.

The contractor, HRI, Inc., will resume work on pedestrian access ramps along West Fourth Street / Campbell Street / West Third Street in Williamsport. There should be minimal impact to traffic during this phase. This project will consist of work being done during both daylight and evening hours.

Work includes milling and resurfacing of the existing roadway, base repairs, and construction of ADA curb ramps.

HRI, Inc. is the primary contractor for this $2 million resurfacing project. Work is expected to be completed in early-August 2022.



