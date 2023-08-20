A resurfacing project begins Sunday, Aug. 20 on Route 405 (Garfield Avenue/Arch Street) in Milton, Northumberland County.

From 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, the contractor will begin base repairs on Garfield Avenue / Arch Street between Con Agra Foods and Route 254 (Broadway Street). Drivers can expect alternating lane restrictions with flagging where work is being performed. The work night work will continue Sundays through Fridays for the duration of the project through November.

On Monday, Aug. 21 the contractor will begin to reconstruct ADA curb ramps at various intersections on Route 642 and Garfield Avenue / Arch Street throughout the project area. Work on the ADA curb ramps will take place between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

HRI is the prime contractor for this $1.9 million resurfacing project. Work on this project includes base repairs, milling of the existing roadway, paving, line painting, and sign upgrades. Work on this project is expected to be completed in November of 2023, weather permitting.

