PennDOT is advising motorists of roadwork planned on Interstate 80 westbound near mile marker 242 (Mifflinville exit ramp) in Columbia County. The roadwork should not impact traffic.

Maintenance work will begin on Tuesday, March 15 through Thursday, March 17. A crew will be repairing cable mounted guide rail along the median near the Mifflinville exit ramp. Work will be performed between the hours of 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., weather permitting.

