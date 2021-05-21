The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Lycoming County update

Expect work to continue to encounter road work during evening or overnight commutes on Interstate 180 between Fairfield and Muncy townships as contractors work on the high-tension cable barrier installation.

Work is being done this week between the Route 405 interchange in Muncy Creek Township and the Route 87 overpass in Fairfield Township and the Lycoming/Northumberland county line. High-Tension Cable Barrier Project continues next week in Lycoming County. This work will be performed between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. The left (passing) lane will be closed where work is being performed.

This project is expected to be completed in November 2021.

In the western end of Lycoming County, work continues on Route 220 as part of a safety improvement project. The work is taking place between Woodward and Piatt townships.

The following traffic patterns will continue.

The Harvest Moon crossover is open.

The Grandview crossover is open.

The Northway Road crossover is closed.

The Browns Road crossover is closed.

The following roads will remain closed for construction activities.

Eastern exit at the Sheetz gas station in Linden. Motorists will need to use South Pine Run Road to enter Route 220 northbound.

Front Street in Linden (local traffic only).

Youngs Road East at the Route 220 intersection.

Youngs Road West at the Route 220 intersection.

Detour using Pine Run Road and Route 220 will be in place for the Youngs Road East and Youngs Road West road closures.

There will be alternating lane closures where work is being performed. The work will be performed during off-peak hours to minimize traffic impacts. Long-term traffic control will be set up using barriers, and two lanes of traffic will be maintained. Detour using Pine Run Road and Route 220 will be in place for the Youngs Road East and Youngs Road West road closures.

Work is expected to be complete by fall 2022.

For more information about the Route 220 Safety Improvement Project click on the following link www.penndot.gov/220Project or type “Lycoming SR 220 Safety Corridor Project” into your web browser.

Centre & Clinton County update

Road work continues this week in Centre County:

From Wednesday, May 26 and Thursday, May 27, drivers will encounter daylight lane closures on Route 350 from Wolf Run to Sandy Ridge as scratch work takes place.

From Monday, May 24 through Wednesday, May 26, drivers will encounter daylight lane closures on Route 64 from Zion to Hublersburg as mill and fill work takes place.

This work is part of a $2.9 million project, to address improvements on 11 miles of roadway in Centre and Clinton counties. PennDOT will issue updates as work progress requires.

Roads to see work under this contract in Centre County include:

Route 64, mill and fill, resurfacing, and guiderail replacement from Zion to Hublersburg;

Route 350, mill and fill, resurfacing, and guiderail replacement from Wolf Run to Sandy Ridge;

Roads to see work under this contract in Clinton County include:

Route 4001 (Kettle Creek Road) mill and fill, binder leveling, guiderail replacement, and gabion baskets

PennDOT expects overall work across the two counties to be complete by late September.

Drivers are reminded to use caution in work zones, obey posted speed limits and always buckle up.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites.