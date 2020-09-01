Lycoming County, Pa. -- Construction work continues on the Route 2014 (West Fourth Street) project in the Newberry section of Williamsport, Lycoming County.

Later this week, resurfacing operations will take place between Arch Street and the Route 15 interchange on West Fourth Street. A portion of the 15 northbound exit ramp at Third Street will also be repaired. Traffic will be controlled by single lane conditions with flagging. Miscellaneous construction will continue throughout the project and motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone.

The detour is removed, and West Fourth Street is open to two-way traffic.

Work is expected to be completed in Fall of 2020.

Wolyniec Construction, Inc. is the prime contractor on this $5.8 million project.