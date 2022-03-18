PennDOT is planning road work this weekend on Route 61 in Coal Township, Northumberland County, and Routes 11/15 and Route 522 in Monroe Township, Snyder County.

Beginning Saturday, March 19, rolling roadblocks will be in place while the contractor, M.J. Electric, pull utility cables across the roadway.

Saturday, March 19, the contractor will be working in the area just south of Center Street in Tharptown.

Sunday, March 20, the contractor will be working in the area south of the intersection of Route 61 and Route 225, north of Shamokin.

The rolling roadblocks are expected to last approximately 15 minutes each. Motorists in both the northbound and southbound lanes should expect slow moving traffic while the work is being performed.

Beginning Sunday, March 20, a contractor for UGI will begin installing a new gas main from Penns valley Drive on Routes 11/15 to just before Sound Kapos on Route 522 in Monroe Township, Snyder County. Motorists can expect alternating lane restrictions where work is being performed. Work will be performed Sunday through Thursday between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Work on this project is expected to be completed in mid-May, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.



