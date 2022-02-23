PennDOT will be pre-treating major roads in advance of the winter weather forecast this week, according to a news release sent on Wednesday.

Anti-icing trucks will be treating high-volume roads in the PennDOT District 3 region in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, and Union counties.

Anti-icing involves wetting the highway with salt brine before a storm’s arrival. The solution lowers the freezing point of water and slows or prevents ice from forming a bond with the pavement during the early stages of a storm.

The salt brine is spread from sprayers attached to the brine tank on PennDOT trucks. The trucks have signs on the backs indicating their purpose.

You can track the location of PennDOT plow trucks any time on www.511PA.com.

While precipitation is falling, PennDOT will have crews treating roadways around the clock, but the department said it aims to keep the roads passable rather than completely free of ice and snow.

PennDOT said trucks will continue to treat roadways through the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

With freezing temperatures, roads that look wet may actually be icy. Take extra caution when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form without warning. Leave plenty of space when following a truck that is plowing or spreading winter materials.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com.

Pack an emergency kit for your vehicles

A basic kit should include phone chargers, non-perishable food, water, blanket, small shovel, and warm clothes. When preparing an emergency kit, take into account special needs of passengers such as baby food, pet supplies, or medications and pack accordingly.

Find home and car emergency kit checklists and emergency plan templates, at http://www.Ready.PA.gov.



