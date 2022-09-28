ROAD REOPENED.jpg

Lycoming County, Pa. — After being closed for more than two years, Route 2039 (Warrensville Road) has reopened. 

The road between Lick Run Road in Loyalsock Township and Mosteller Road in Eldred Township had been closed since August 2019 due to safety concerns after an embankment failure. 

Contractor Glenn O. Hawbaker began work on embankment repair on April 4. They completed work this week, 40 days ahead of schedule, according to a Facebook post by the company. 

Drivers previously had to follow a long detour using Route 2014 (Broad Street), Route 2075 (Montour Street), Route 87, and Route 973. 

The project cost $3.5 million and was originally expected to be completed in November. 

