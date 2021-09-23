10:30 a.m. update: Route 2039 (Warrensville Road) is now open between Route 2014 (East Third Street / Broad Street) and Four Mile Drive in Loyalsock Township.

--

PennDOT is advising motorists that part of Route 2039 (Warrensville Road) is closed between Route 2014 (East Third Street / Broad Street) and Four Mile Drive in Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County, due to downed utilities.

A detour using local roads is in place. The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.



