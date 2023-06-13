Crash_generic

Both lanes of Route 15 southbound are closed at the intersection with Route 1018 (William Penn Drive) in Kelly Township, Union County, due to a vehicle crash.

The crash, which occurred shortly after 3 p.m., involved a motorcycle and a car, according to Union County Firewire. 

PennDOT has a detour in place using William Penn Drive, Route 2007 (Airport Road), and Route 192 is in place. Permit loads, such as over-height, over-width, and over-load vehicles, should avoid the area. A detour for permit loads is Interstate 80, Route 147, Route 15.

Drivers should be alert, drive with caution and expect delays in travel.

