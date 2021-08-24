Snyder County, Pa. -- A utility project is set to begin this week near Route 11 in Monroe Township, Snyder County.

Beginning on Friday, Aug. 27, the contractor will drill near Route 11 in Monroe Township. The contractor will be located between Route 1023 (North Old Trail) and Route 11. Work will be performed between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. There will be no impact to traffic.

Work is expected to be completed on Thursday, September 16, weather permitting. Motorists should be alert, slow down, and drive with caution.