The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Clinton/Centre counties update

This week, drivers will encounter guiderail work in Centre County on Route 504 from Black Moshannon State Park to Hall Road. From June 7 through 17, crews will also perform pipe replacement work on Route 3014 (South Atherton Street) from Twigs Lane to Villa Crest Drive.

Late in the week, crews will be working in Clinton County to mill and fill along Route 4001 (Kettle Creek Road) from near Hammersley Fork to Route 144.

Other roads to see work in Centre County are:

Route 3001 (Fisherman’s Paradise Road) entire length

Route 3004 (Paradise Road) from Route 150 to Fisherman’s Paradise Road

Route 3020 (Whitehall Road) from Route 3018 (University Drive) to South Atherton Street

Route 26 (College Avenue) signal upgrades at Pike Street and Houserville Road

Route 144 (Snow Shoe Mountain Road) from Gum Stump Road to Trestle Road

Route 150 (Benner Pike) signal upgrades at Rolling Ridge Drive and Eagle Point

Other routes in Clinton County include:

Route 1024 (Fairview Street) from Bellefonte Avenue to Water Street (Route 120)

Route 664 (Coudersport Pike) from Race Track Road to Roundhouse Road

Route 150 (Church Street) from Monument to the Constitution bridge

Route 120 (Renovo Road) from Sugar Run Road (Route 2022) to Fairview Street (Route 1024)

Route 1002 (Island Route Road) from Clarks Barn Road to Island Road

Route 2012 (Paul Mack Boulevard) from Allison Street to Logan Avenue

As crews work, a daylight alternating traffic control pattern will be in place. Drivers should expect to encounter flaggers on the roadway, along with short travel delays.

This work is part of a $6.9 million project, to address improvements on more than 24 miles of roadway in Centre and Clinton counties. PennDOT will issue updates as work progress requires. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Overall work will include milling, placement of binder and wearing courses, final paving, joint repairs, pipe lining and pipe replacement, guide rail updates, signal upgrades, ADA ramp replacement, pavement markings, and miscellaneous construction. Glenn O. Hawbaker of State College is the contractor on this project, which is expected to be complete in mid-November.

Columbia County

Work begins this week on Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound in Hemlock, Mount Pleasant, Scott and South Centre townships, Columbia County.

On Tuesday, contractor New Enterprise Stone and Lime will begin pavement preservation work between mile marker 236 and mile marker 239, which is located between the Bloomsburg and Lime Ridge exits. Motorists can expect alternating lane restrictions where work is being performed. Work will be performed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The $9.1 million pavement preservation and bridge preservation project spans between mile marker 235 (Lightstreet/Bloomsburg exit) to mile marker 241 (Lime Ridge exit). Work includes bituminous and concrete base preservation, bridge approach replacement, epoxy overlay, and bituminous milling and resurfacing. The project also includes bridge preservation on Route 1001 (Shaffer Road), Route 1003 (Lows Road), and bridge preservation work to the structures on Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound, the structures at mile marker 239, and the structures at mile marker 240 over Route 11 and the North Shore Railroad. Work is expected to be completed on this project in October.

Route 339 Project

The three-year reconstruction and road widening project of Route 339 between Route 2017 (Smith Hollow Road) in Mifflin Township, Columbia County and Route 3015 (Broad Street) in Nescopeck Borough, Luzerne County continues.

This week, the contractor, Mitchell Knorr Contracting, will continue excavation for rock placement along Route 339 and will continue excavation for the reconstruction of the southbound lane of Route 339. Work will be completed during daylight hours.

Traffic Impacts

A long-term lane restriction will be implemented on Route 339 southbound between Smith Hollow Road and Broad Street. The following detour route will be implemented, with signs and message boards leading up to and throughout the detour:

Route 339 southbound traffic will take Broad Street in Nescopeck, Route 93 north towards Berwick, Route 11 south, Market Street in South Centre Township, the Market Street bridge, back to Route 339 in Mifflinville.

Route 339 northbound traffic will be able to travel on the northbound lane from Mifflinville to Nescopeck.

Traffic entering Route 339 from Smith Hollow Road will only be permitted to enter in the northbound direction of Route 339.

Work on this $11.5 million project includes reconstruction and widening of Route 339 from Hollow Smith Road in Mifflin Township to Broad Street in Nescopeck Borough, the reconstruction of a bridge, and the rehabilitation of the bridge over unnamed tributaries to the Susquehanna River. Additional work includes new drainage, line painting, guide rail, epoxy overlay, and miscellaneous work. The three-year project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.

*************************************************************

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites. Work, unless otherwise noted, will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.

