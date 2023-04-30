UPDATED 10:30 p.m.
Several roads in northcentral Pennsylvania are closed due to flooding, according to PennDOT. Here's a list by county of current road closures:
Columbia
- Route 4041 (Rohrsburg Road) is closed in both directions between Route 487 and Sportsman Club Road in orange Township, due to flooding.
- Route 339 both directions between Route 93 in Nescopeck, Luzerne County and Smith Hollow Road in Mifflin Township, Columbia County, due to flooding and road damage.
Montour
- (New) Route 1004 (Arrowhead Road) is closed between Route 54 and Route 1003 (PP and L Road) in Anthony Township, due to flooding.
- Route 54 is closed between Interstate 80 and Route 254 in Washingtonville Borough, due to flooding. A detour using Interstate 80 and Route 254 is in place.
- Route 3010 (Steckermill Road) is closed between Route 3003 (Narehood Road) and Mowery Road in Liberty Township, for flooding.
- Route 1003 (PP and L Road) is closed between Route 1002 (Strawberry Ridge Road) and Route 1004 (Arrowhead Road) in Derry Township, for flooding.
- Route 1003 (Muncy Exchange Road / PP and L Road) is closed between Strawberry Ridge Road in Derry Township and Arrowhead Road in Anthony Township, due to flooding.
Northumberland
- (New) Route 61 is closed between Route 890 in Upper Augusta Township and Eleventh Street in the City of Sunbury, due to flooding.
- Route 1025 (Shakespeare Road) is closed between Hobbes Road and Route 45 (Purple Heart Highway) in East Chillisquaque Township, due to flooding.
- Route 61, lane restriction in both directions between Route 487 and Route 4026 (Irish Valley Road) in Shamokin Township, for flooding.
- Route 54 eastbound lane closed between Route 4004 (Avenue G) in Riverside Borough and Route 2005 (Logan Run Road) in Rush Township, due to flooding. Eastbound traffic will use the detour Avenue G, Logan Run Road, Route 2003 (Hill Road), Boyd Station Road.
- Route 4001 (Sunbury Road) both directions closed between Route 4004 (Avenue G) and Route 4002 (Kipps Run Road) in Riverside Borough, due to flooding. A detour using local roads is in place.
- Route 61(Hamilton Underpass) closed in the City of Sunbury, due to flooding. A detour using Route 40012 (Eleventh Avenue) in the City of Sunbury, Route 4012 (Snydertown Road) and Route 4009 (Black Mills Road) in Upper Augusta Township.
Sullivan
- (New) Route 2002 (Main Street / Nordmont Road) is closed between Route 220 in Davidson Township and Cox Road in Laporte Township, due to flooding.
PennDOT cautions drivers to never drive through flooded roadways, as it takes just two feet of fast-moving water to float a car. Anyone who drives around barriers intended to close a road can face increased penalties if emergency responders are called to rescue motorists who disregard traffic control signs.
Updates will be posted as we receive them.