11:15 p.m. Dec. 18 Update: Route 414 is now open in Brown Township, Lycoming County.

Montoursville, Pa. – Motorists who travel Route 414 in Brown Township, Lycoming County are advised the road remains closed this afternoon due to a snow slide between Cedar Run and Slate Run that occurred on Thursday, December 17.

Crews are on scene removing snow and material from the roadway and expect to re-open Route 414 this evening.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution in the area.