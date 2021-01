Update from PennDOT as of 1:25 p.m.:

Route 35 southbound in Snyder County is now reopened to traffic. The southbound lane was closed this morning between Route 1007 (White Top Road) in Freeburg and Red Bank Road in Washington Township due to a disabled vehicle.

A detour was in place using White Top Road, West Academy Road and Red Bank Road. Southbound traffic was detoured via White Top Road, Route 522 and Route 104.