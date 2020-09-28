Warrensville, Pa. – PennDOT still is designing the repair for an embankment failure on Route 2039 (Warrensville Road) in Lycoming County.

The road has been closed from south of Mosteller Road in Eldred Township to Lick Run Road in Loyalsock Township since August 16, 2019, due to safety concerns.

A detour currently is in place using Route 2014 (Broad Street), Route 2075 (Montour Street), Route 87, and Route 973.

Items in repair design include permitting, obtaining environmental clearance, acquiring right-of-way, relocating utilities and developing the repair plans / specifications for bidding, according to Maggie Baker, media spokesperson for PennDOT.

The current estimate to repair the embankment failure and roadway is approximately $4 million.

The tentative schedule for repairs is in the 2022 to 2023 time frame, but funding availability may impact this, according to Baker.