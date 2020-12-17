Route 44 is now open between Route 554 (Sulphur Springs Road) in Washington Township and Route 654 in Limestone Township, Lycoming County, but remains closed at the intersection with Route 15 in Allenwood to Elimsport, Union County due to disabled tractor-trailers.

Even though Route 44 is open between Elimsport and Jersey Shore, trucks should avoid accessing Route 44 via Routes 54 and 2001 (Elimsport Road) during winter conditions due to the steep grade of Route 44.

PennDOT will send an update when Route 44 is open in Union County.