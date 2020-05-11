Montoursville -- With Pennsylvania counties having moved to the "yellow" phase, PennDOT has reinstated a number of road construction projects throughout the region.

Projects to be on the lookout for as you travel about include:

Lane restrictions on I-80 EB and WB in Montour County

Motorists who drive Interstate 80 are advised that lane restrictions will be implemented in both the eastbound and westbound lanes in Liberty Township, Montour County.

Work began Sunday, May 10, 2020, at 7 p.m. and is expected to be completed on Friday, May 15, 2020, at 6 a.m., weather permitting.

The left (passing) lane will be restricted while the contractor, HRI, Inc., will be excavating and replacing deteriorated concrete slabs as well as replacing deteriorated pipes. This is part of a 6-mile roadway restoration project.

Motorists can expect lane restrictions at the following locations:

Interstate 80 eastbound at mile marker 221, left (passing) lane will be restricted.

Interstate 80 westbound at mile marker 223, left (passing) lane will be restricted.

Interstate 80 westbound at mile marker 217, left (passing) lane will be restricted.

Route 220 safety improvement project resumes

Route 220 are advised that lane restrictions on Route 220 will be implemented Monday in Woodward and Piatt Townships, Lycoming County.

Work will be conducted during off-peak hours to minimize traffic impacts. Contractors will install erosion control measures, traffic control devices and continue overhead utility relocation in preparation. Miscellaneous construction activities will continue through the next week with paving operations expected late-May.

Northumberland reconstruction project, Northumberland Borough

Construction is set to restart this week on the Northumberland Reconstruction Project on Routes 147 and 11 (Duke, Front, Water and King Streets) in Northumberland Borough, Northumberland County.

The contractor, New Enterprise Stone and Lime, Co., will reconstruct handicap accessible ramps on Duke and Front Streets. Motorists can expect restricted parking near the intersections where the work is being performed. Additional surveying will be performed for paving work that will be completed this summer as well as grass seeding.

There should be minimal impacts to traffic.

CSVT work update

Work is progressing on the Northern Section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project in Northumberland, Union, and Snyder counties as follows:

The River Bridge -- The contractor, Trumbull Corporation, will continue forming and placing rebar in preparation for constructing the concrete bridge deck later this summer.

Northern Section Paving -- The contractor, New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., Inc., will place subbase (aggregates) and grade the subgrade in preparation for paving which will take place later this summer. Erosion control features will be constructed on both sides of the Susquehanna River as well as the installation of drainage.

PennDOT anticipates minimal interference to current traffic patterns. Motorists should remain alert for construction equipment entering and exiting the project sites on both sides of the Susquehanna River which includes areas near Route 147 in Northumberland County and Route 15 in Union and Snyder Counties.

Bridge replacement, Slacks Run Road, Lycoming County

A bridge replacement project is set to start this week on Route 1006 (Slacks Run Road) in Cascade Township, Lycoming County.

On Wednesday, May 13, work will begin on the bridge replacement project. Motorists can expect single lane closures under daylight flagging.

On Monday, May 18, at 8 a.m., Slacks Run Road will be closed while a PennDOT maintenance crew removes the old bridge and replaces it with a Box Culvert.

A detour will be establishing using Route 1001 (Flanagan Hill Road / Rose Valley Road) and Route 1008 (Rose Valley Road).

The work is expected to be completed by August of 2020, weather permitting.

Bridge replacement, Bradford County

A bridge replacement project is set to begin this week on Route 2018 in Asylum Township, Bradford County. The bridge, which runs over a tributary to the Susquehanna River, is located on Route 2018 and Township Road T-460 (Boat Club Road), approximately .20 miles east of the intersection with Route 187 in Asylum Township.

The Contractor, Susquehanna Valley Construction Corporation, is scheduled to begin construction of a temporary roadway on Monday, May 11. Traffic will be single lane controlled with daylight flagging while the temporary roadway is being constructed.

Once the temporary roadway is completed, traffic will be controlled using single lane traffic in both directions on the temporary roadway.

The bridge replacement project includes removal of the existing bridge and construction of a new single-span composite box beam bridge, new drainage, guide rail upgrades, paving and associated roadway approach work.

The work is expected to be completed in the fall of 2020, weather permitting.

Bridge replacement, Tioga County

In Tioga County, the bridge over Cedar Mountain Road over Buck Run in Elk Township, has been closed as of May 5 for work. The bridge is located near the intersection of Cedar Mountain Road and Leetonia Road. No runaround for public use will be available during construction. It is estimated to be closed through August 1, 2020, according to Tioga State Forest officials.

Any questions regarding the bridge replacement can be addressed at the Tioga State Forest District Office at (570) 724-2868.

PennDOT said all work on projects starting up will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.