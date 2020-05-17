Here is a roundup of PennDOT construction updates for the week of May 17:

Update to the Route 2014 (Third Street) Resurfacing Project in Loyalsock Township

A resurfacing project will continue this week on Route 2014 (Third Street), Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County, between Country Club Drive to River Avenue in the area also known as the Golden Strip.

Work on the project began on Sunday, May 10, 2020 and will be conducted during off-peak hours, between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. The work will be completed from Sunday through Friday with work expected to be completed in the late-summer of 2020.

Motorists can expect a single lane conditions controlled by flagging.

Additionally, motorists may experience delays and longer than usual wait times at signalized intersections due to construction. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is aware of the traffic signal issue and repairs are scheduled as part of the project. Repairs to the traffic signals will be completed after the resurfacing has been performed.

This is a $3 million project includes base and concrete repairs, paving (including ramps), ADA curb upgrades, drainage and guiderail upgrades.

HRI, Inc. is the prime contractor on this project.

Motorists should expect travel delays and lane changes. Motorists are urged to slow down, drive with caution, and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.

Railroad Crossing Work to Begin Monday in Lycoming County

The SEDA-COG Joint Rail Authority (JRA) will begin reconstruction of two railroad crossings in Lycoming County beginning this week.

Canfields Lane Crossing

On Monday, May 18, the contractor will begin work on the Canfields Lane railroad crossing in Loyalsock Township.

Motorists can expect single lane controlled with a stop sign.

The Canfields Lane railroad crossing is adjacent to the Glenn O. Hawbaker asphalt plant and the Jersey Shore Steel’s Metal Fabrication plant. Access to the riverboat launch area and the Loyalsock Township parks will be affected by the single lane condition during the reconstruction.

Work is expected to be completed on this project by May 22, weather permitting.

Commerce Park Crossing

On Friday, May 29, the contractor will begin work on the Commerce Park crossing in Loyalsock Township, at the Faxon Street Exit off Interstate 180.

Motorists can expect single lane with daylight flagging.

Access to Water Tower Square, Planet Fitness, and other businesses in this area will be affected by the single lane condition during the reconstruction.

Work is expected to be completed on this project on June 3, weather permitting.

Motorists are urged to slow down, drive with caution, expect delays in travel, and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.

Route 220 Safety Improvement Project Continues Next Week

Motorists who travel Route 220 are advised that lane restrictions will be implemented next week in Woodward and Piatt Townships, Lycoming County.

Work will be conducted during off-peak hours to minimize traffic impacts. Work will include guiderail removal, shoulder widening, sewer relocation and overhead utility relocation. Miscellaneous construction activities will continue through the next week with paving operations expected late-May.

Motorists can expect alternating lane closures during off-peak hours.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays, watch for changing traffic patterns, and drive with caution.

This safety improvement project will address conflicting traffic movements and provide more efficient and safer places for U-turns. The project also upgrades roadway and structures throughout the project.

The Project is expected to be completed in Fall of 2022.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. is the prime contractor on this $41 million, 3-year safety improvement project.

Litter Pickup along I-80 and Route 15 in Union County

In an effort to improve our environment and clean up our local roadways, PennDOT maintenance crews in Union County will pick up litter next week along Route 15 and Interstate 80.

Crews will be picking up litter starting Monday, May 18 through Friday, May 22, during daylight hours.

Motorists can expect:

PennDOT crews working along Route 15 in both the northbound and southbound lanes from Lewisburg to the Lycoming County line.

PennDOT crews working along Interstate 80 in both the eastbound and westbound lanes in Union County from the Route 15 interchange to the Clinton County line.

There will be no impacts to traffic during litter cleanup activities. Motorists are reminded to slow down, drive with caution, be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicle, and watch for workers near the roadway, along interchanges and entrance/exit ramps.

Litter Pickup Next Week along Route 11/15 in Snyder County

In an effort to improve our environment and clean up our local roadways, PennDOT maintenance crews in Snyder County will pick up litter next week along Route 11/15.

Crews will be picking up litter starting Wednesday, May 20 through Thursday, May 21, during daylight hours.

Motorists can expect:

PennDOT crews working along Route 11/15 in both the northbound and southbound lanes from the Juniata County line to Hummels Wharf.

There will be no impacts to traffic during litter cleanup activities. Motorists are reminded to slow down, drive with caution, be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles, and watch for workers near the roadway.

Work continues on I-80 WB in Union County

Motorists who drive Interstate 80 westbound are advised of alternating lane closures this week in Lewis, West Buffalo, and White Deer Townships, Union County. A PennDOT maintenance crew will continue maintenance work between mile markers 194.5 and 199.1.

Work will continue Monday, May 18 through Thursday, May 21, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Motorists can expect alternating lane closures while the work is being completed. Motorists should be alert, watch for slow or stopped vehicles, expect lane changes, travel delays, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Lane Restrictions on I-80 EB and WB in Montour County

Motorists who drive Interstate 80 are advised that lane restrictions will be implemented in both the eastbound and westbound lanes in Liberty Township, Montour County.

Work will begin on Sunday, May 17, at 7 p.m. and is expected to be completed on Friday, May 22, at 6 a.m., weather permitting.

The right (driving) lane will be restricted while the contractor, HRI, Inc., will be excavating and replacing deteriorated concrete slabs as well as replacing deteriorated pipes. This is part of a 6-mile roadway restoration project.

Motorists can expect lane restrictions at the following locations:

Interstate 80 eastbound at mile marker 221, right (driving) lane will be restricted.

Interstate 80 westbound at mile marker 223, right (driving) lane will be restricted.

Interstate 80 westbound at mile marker 217, right (driving) lane will be restricted.

Road Closure in Middle Creek Township, Snyder County

Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 1007 (Globe Mills Road) in Middle Creek Township, Snyder County, will be closed this week for maintenance work.

On Tuesday, May 19, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will close a portion of Route 1007 (Globe Mills Road) in Middle Creek Township, to replace deteriorating pipes.

Motorists can expect the roadway to be closed between Ridge Road and Clover Drive. A detour using Route 522 and Route 1005 will be in place while the work being completed.

Work is expected to be completed on Thursday, May 21, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect changing traffic patterns.

Road Closure in Penn Township, Snyder County

Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 1011 (Salem Road) in Penn Township, Snyder County, will be closed next week for maintenance work.

On Thursday, May 21, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will close a portion of Route 1011 (Salem Road) in Penn Township, to replace a deteriorating pipe.

Motorists can expect the roadway to be closed between Old Colony Road and Foxboro Road. A detour using Route 522 and Route 204 will be in place while the work being completed.

Work is expected to be completed on Friday, May 22, weather permitting. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect changing traffic patterns.

CSVT Work Update

Work is progressing on the Northern Section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project in Northumberland, Union and Snyder counties as follows:

The River Bridge:

The contractor, Trumbull Corporation, will be working on the bridge over Route 147 in Point Township. Work will consist of installing stay-in-place bridge deck forms and forming bridge deck overhangs.

Traffic will be controlled by flaggers. Motorists should expect delays. The work will be completed between the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Motorists should remain alert for construction equipment entering and exiting the project sites on both sides of the Susquehanna River which includes areas near Route 147 in Northumberland County and Route 15 in Union and Snyder Counties.

Trumbull Corporation is the primary contractor for the $156 million CSVT River Bridge.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., Inc., is the primary contractor for the $52 million paving project.

Motorists should be alert, slow down and drive with caution through construction zones.

For more information on the CSVT project, please visit www.csvt.com.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.