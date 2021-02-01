In response to winter weather conditions across the north central region, PennDOT is providing an update to motorists.

Restrictions will remain in place until conditions warrant their removal. Motorists are urged to avoid travel if possible.

Effective at 9 a.m., Tier 3 vehicle restrictions will be in place on Interstate 80 from I-99 at the 161/Bellefonte interchange in Centre County through Clinton County at mile-marker 192.

On roadways with Tier 3 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted EXCEPT loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.

Tier 1 restrictions remain in place on the following roads:

· I-99 in Centre County—both directions;

· I-80 from mile-marker 97/Falls Creek to mile-marker 161/Bellefonte—both directions.

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

· Tractors without trailers;

· Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

· Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

· Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

· Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

· Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

· School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD’s); and

· motorcycles.

Along with restricting certain vehicles, speed limits have also been restricted to 45 mph for all vehicles and commercial vehicles not affected by the restrictions must move to the right lane.

Drivers are also reminded that speed limits have been restricted to 45 mph and commercial vehicles must move to the right lane on the following roads:

· U.S. Route 22/322 in Juniata, Mifflin, and Centre counties

The purpose of the restriction is to help ensure the interstates remain open during the most challenging conditions of the winter storm. When conditions improve, PennDOT will remove the travel restrictions.