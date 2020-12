Clearfield, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers to an update for the I-80 westbound lanes in Clinton County.

PennDOT now has both westbound lanes open between the Interstate 180 interchange in Northumberland County and the 178/Lock Haven interchange in Clinton County.

The right/travel lane opened today around 7:00 p.m. The left/passing lane opened yesterday evening.