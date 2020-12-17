Clearfield, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers to continuing closures and restriction across the north central region.

Interstate 80 westbound remains closed from the Interstate 180 interchange in Northumberland County to the 178/Lock Haven interchange in Clinton County due to a multi-vehicle crash in Clinton County.

Traffic is being detoured at the I-180 interchange and directed to follow Interstate 180 west and Route 220 south. PennDOT does not expect the roadway to re-open until after noon today.

Drivers should remain alert for slowed or stopped traffic along I-80 in this area, as well as slow traffic on the detour route. Please be patient as responders work to get the roadway open and please follow detour signing and directions.

Additionally, motorists may encounter:

Closure or restriction eastbound and westbound near the 120/Woodland interchange of I-80 in Clearfield County

Short term closures/restrictions along traffic Routes 219 and 322 in the region

Short term closures/restrictions on local roads in the region

Speed reductions to 45 miles per hour remain in place on I-80 and I-99. Previously announced vehicle restrictions also remain in place.

PennDOT expects conditions to improve as the day goes on.

PennDOT reminds you that motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.