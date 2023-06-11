Road Construction_cones_2023
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A portion of Route 1011 (University Avenue) will be closed Monday in Selinsgrove for base repairs.

Starting at 6 a.m., University Avenue will be closed in both directions between 18th Avenue and Route 522 while a PennDOT maintenance crew performs base repairs. Work will be performed between the hours of 6 a.m. and 3 p.m., weather permitting.

A detour using 18th Avenue and Route 522 will be in place while the roadway is closed.

Drivers should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

