Selinsgrove, Pa. — A portion of Route 1011 (University Avenue) will be closed Monday in Selinsgrove for base repairs.

Starting at 6 a.m., University Avenue will be closed in both directions between 18th Avenue and Route 522 while a PennDOT maintenance crew performs base repairs. Work will be performed between the hours of 6 a.m. and 3 p.m., weather permitting.

A detour using 18th Avenue and Route 522 will be in place while the roadway is closed.

Drivers should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.