A southwest view of the completed bridge over the Susquehanna River.

 PennDOT

Northumberland County, Pa. — A lane restriction for trucks is in place on Route 147, on the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) River Bridge, due to a high wind advisory.

While message boards indicate High Cross Winds, trucks are required to use the left (passing) lane with a speed limit of 40 mph while crossing the CSVT River Bridge.

Route 54 restrictions

PennDOT is also temporarily restricting commercial trucks and large trucks on Route 54 between Route 487 in Ralpho Township and Route 61 in Mount Carmel Township in Northumberland County in northcentral Pennsylvania. 

Although PennDOT crews are treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear. 

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com

