Work to trim and remove trees is underway on a section of Route 244 in Potter County. This work will enhance driver safety and extend the useful life of the roadway surface, according to PennDOT.

Over the next four to five weeks, crews will be working between Oswayo and Andrews Settlement in Oswayo and Allegany townships. Work could occur on weekends if necessary.

Tree trimming and tree removal provide “daylighting” to the roadway, allowing sunlight to speed snow and ice melt during the winter months. It also enhances sight distance at some locations and lessens the potential for old and dead trees to fall onto the road.

Drivers may encounter short delays as roadway flaggers enforce an alternating traffic pattern during this operation. Drivers should remain alert for flaggers and stopped or slowed traffic.

All work will be done during daylight hours and is weather dependent. Patriot Tree Surgeons of Allentown is the contractor for this job.

