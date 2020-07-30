Union County, Pa. -- The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announces traffic signal upgrades have begun at the below locations in East Buffalo Township and Union Township, Union County.

Route 15 and Route 304 intersection, the traffic signal will have new vehicular detection equipment installed.

Route 15 at Moore Avenue and Smoketown Road intersection at Bucknell University will have new traffic signal equipment installed.

Route 45 will have new flashing speed limit devices installed near the school.

Route 45 and Fairground Road a will have new pedestrian signal equipment and emergency vehicle pre-emption equipment installed.

Motorists should slow down and drive with caution through work zones.