Union County, Pa. -- The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announces traffic signal upgrades have begun at the below locations in East Buffalo Township and Union Township, Union County.
- Route 15 and Route 304 intersection, the traffic signal will have new vehicular detection equipment installed.
- Route 15 at Moore Avenue and Smoketown Road intersection at Bucknell University will have new traffic signal equipment installed.
- Route 45 will have new flashing speed limit devices installed near the school.
- Route 45 and Fairground Road
awill have new pedestrian signal equipment and emergency vehicle pre-emption equipment installed.
Motorists should slow down and drive with caution through work zones.