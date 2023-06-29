PennDOT generic_2023
The traffic signal at the intersection of Route 45 (East Chestnut Street) and Route 3007 (Forest Hill Road) in Mifflinburg Borough, Union County, is malfunctioning and has been turned off, according to PennDOT.

Drivers approaching the intersection should expect to stop in all directions until the traffic signal is operational.

PennDOT advises drivers to be alert, slow down, and drive with caution through the intersection.

