Lock Haven, Pa. -- A traffic signal improvement project in downtown Lock Haven resumes this week. A total of nine signalized intersections on Route 150 and one on Route 120 will see improvements as part of this project.

Work is set to resume at the intersection of Routes 150 and 120 on Monday, March 21. The contractor will restrict traffic to a single lane while work is ongoing. These are daylight closures, and the contractor will lift them at the close of each workday.

Improvements include upgrades to the traffic signal supports, vehicular and pedestrian signal heads and controllers, installing ADA-compliant curb ramps with detectable warning surfaces, curbing and sidewalks, paving, pavement markings, and miscellaneous construction. PennDOT will issue project updates as improvements begin at each signalized intersection.

M&B Services LLC. of Clarion, PA, is the contractor on this $2.7 million job. This project will continue into the 2022 constructions season, with completion expected in September 2022.

PennDOT urges drivers to exercise caution while traveling through the work zone as they may encounter flaggers in the roadway.



