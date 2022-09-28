CSVT River Bridge drone shot fall 2021 _ 2022

A drone shot of the completed River Bridge that connects Route 15 at Winfield to Route 147 south of Montandon. The River Bridge was completed as part of the Northern Section of PennDOT's Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project. 

 Source: PennDOT

Traffic patterns on the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project (CSVT) have changed in the Northern Section work zone. 

PennDOT says Southbound traffic, that was using the median crossovers to the northbound lane, will now be shifted onto the recently completed section of the southbound roadway; south of the Route 45 interchange in West Chillisquaque Township.

There are no changes for northbound traffic.

Drivers are urged to drive with caution as they navigate the area. Traffic is being restricted to one lane in each direction as New Enterprise Stone & Lime continues construction. 

For more information on the CSVT project, please visit www.csvt.com.  

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.