A drone shot of the completed River Bridge that connects Route 15 at Winfield to Route 147 south of Montandon. The River Bridge was completed as part of the Northern Section of PennDOT's Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project.
Traffic patterns on the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project (CSVT) have changed in the Northern Section work zone.
PennDOT says Southbound traffic, that was using the median crossovers to the northbound lane, will now be shifted onto the recently completed section of the southbound roadway; south of the Route 45 interchange in West Chillisquaque Township.
There are no changes for northbound traffic.
Drivers are urged to drive with caution as they navigate the area. Traffic is being restricted to one lane in each direction as New Enterprise Stone & Lime continues construction.
For more information on the CSVT project, please visit www.csvt.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Our Free Newsletters
Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters.
Sign Up Today!
Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter?
Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update!
Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.
Keep your news local
Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?
We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.