Wolf Township -- On Wednesday, June 24, a contractor will begin work on the southbound lanes of Route 220 in Hughesville Borough and Wolf Township, Lycoming County.

Motorists who travel the intersection of Routes 220 and 405 in Hughesville Borough and Wolf Township are advised that the traffic pattern will change.

Drivers can expect:

Single lane conditions with flagging.

Traffic will utilize the Route 220 northbound lane.

The truck detour will remain in place limiting vehicle length to 30-feet. The detour will use Route 405 and Route 180.

Race Street will also remain closed.

Work is expected to be completed by the Fall of 2020.

PennDOT reminds drivers to remain alert, slow down, watch for changing traffic patterns, and drive with caution through the work zone.