Lock Haven, Pa. -- PennDOT is alerting area drivers that a traffic pattern change will go into effect on Friday, April 1 on a Route 64 bridge replacement job in Clinton County. The bridge spans Big Fishing Creek in the village of Lamar.

Starting Friday, temporary signals in the work zone will be activated and barrier will be set in order to enforce a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern. This will allow work to take place in a half-width configuration.

Replacing the bridge will improve its rating from poor to good. The 44-foot bridge dates from 1922 and carries an average of almost 6,000 vehicles each day.

Work activity will include removal of the existing bridge, construction of a new single-span concrete box beam bridge, full-depth pavement reconstruction on both sides, approaches, paving, base drain, guide rail, and miscellaneous items.

Nestlerode Construction Company of Lock Haven, PA is the contractor for this $1.8 million job. All work is weather and schedule dependent. PennDOT expects work on the bridge to be complete by mid-November.

PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in work zones, obey posted speed limits and always buckle up.



