Beginning Monday, May 24, a paving project will begin on Broad Street (Route 2014) in Montoursville Borough, Lycoming County, which may cause some delays for drivers.

The contractor, Don E. Bower, Inc., will start the paving project at the PennDOT office in Montoursville and there will be a width restriction on Broad Street. Eastbound traffic will have an 11-foot width restriction with channelizing devices between the intersection with Arch Street and the intersection with Walnut Street.

Pedestrian traffic will be detoured to the north side of Broad Street during the construction. The parking lot between the Church Alley and Broad Street will be closed during the construction.

Paving is expected to be completed by mid-July 2021. Motorists should be alert, expect delays in travel, slow down, and watch for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.

The project is expected to be completed by November 2021 and cost is $282,618.