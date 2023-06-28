Drivers may continue to experience delays this week on Interstate 80 due to the closure of 0.5 mile of the right (driving) lane in the westbound lanes near mile marker 235. The work is approximately 1.5 miles west of Exit 236 (Bloomsburg / Lightstreet / Route 487), in Hemlock Township. A contractor is working on an embankment stabilization project.
PennDOT reports traffic has been backing up daily by more than a mile. Drivers should particularly expect delays between peak travel hours of 2 and 6 p.m.
Traffic Impacts
- Interstate 80 westbound right (driving) lane to be closed for 0.5 mile.
- Interstate 80 westbound on-ramp from Route 487 (Lightstreet) will be closed.
Route 487 to Interstate 80 westbound Detour
- Route 487 northbound traffic to Interstate 80 westbound will use Route 487 to Bloomsburg, Route 42 to Interstate 80 westbound (Red Detour).
- Route 487 southbound traffic to Interstate 80 westbound will use an alternate route.
Work will be performed 24-hours a day, seven days a week.