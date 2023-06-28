Drivers may continue to experience delays this week on Interstate 80 due to the closure of 0.5 mile of the right (driving) lane in the westbound lanes near mile marker 235. The work is approximately 1.5 miles west of Exit 236 (Bloomsburg / Lightstreet / Route 487), in Hemlock Township. A contractor is working on an embankment stabilization project.

PennDOT reports traffic has been backing up daily by more than a mile. Drivers should particularly expect delays between peak travel hours of 2 and 6 p.m.

Traffic Impacts

Interstate 80 westbound right (driving) lane to be closed for 0.5 mile.

Interstate 80 westbound on-ramp from Route 487 (Lightstreet) will be closed.

Route 487 to Interstate 80 westbound Detour

Route 487 northbound traffic to Interstate 80 westbound will use Route 487 to Bloomsburg, Route 42 to Interstate 80 westbound (Red Detour).

Route 487 southbound traffic to Interstate 80 westbound will use an alternate route.

Work will be performed 24-hours a day, seven days a week.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.