Bellefonte, Pa. — PennDOT says significant traffic congestion is expected Friday afternoon near the Interstate 80 eastbound on-ramp at the Bellefonte interchange as Penn State University dismisses for spring break.

High volumes of traffic will be leaving campus via Interstate 99 northbound, which is likely to cause congestion at the interchange. That congestion could lead to backups for those attempting to merge onto I-80 eastbound. Drivers are encouraged to choose alternate routes to avoid congestion or alter travel plans to avoid rush hour traffic.

PennDOT will activate its changeable message signs in the area to alert drivers to the potential for traffic congestion and delays. Pennsylvania state police are expected to be present at the interchange to monitor the situation.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.