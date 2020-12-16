Montoursville, Pa. – Motorists in Lycoming County are advised both lanes of Route 44 are closed between Route 554 (Sulphur Springs Road) in Washington Township and Route 654 in Limestone Township due to a tractor-trailer crash.

Traffic is being detoured via local roads.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

Motorists should remain alert, slow down, watch for changing traffic patterns, and be aware of slow or stopped traffic in the detour area.

