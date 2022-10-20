A tractor-trailer crash near mile marker 200 on Interstate 80 westbound has closed the right (driving lane) in West Buffalo Township. 

The right lane is closed approximately 10 miles west of the Route 15 interchange. The right lane is expected to remain closed for approximately five hours while crews clean up the crash area.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.