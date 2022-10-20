A tractor-trailer crash near mile marker 200 on Interstate 80 westbound has closed the right (driving lane) in West Buffalo Township.
The right lane is closed approximately 10 miles west of the Route 15 interchange. The right lane is expected to remain closed for approximately five hours while crews clean up the crash area.
