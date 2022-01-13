Motorists are advised that both lanes of Interstate 80 westbound are closed at mile marker 212 in Turbot Township, Northumberland County, due to a tractor trailer crash near mile marker 195 in Union County.

A detour using Interstate 180 and Route 220 is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should expect delays in travel.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



