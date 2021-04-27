Wellsboro, Pa. – The Tioga State Forest announced they will work on a couple of projects this summer, including resurfacing the Pine Creek Rail Trail and a pipe repair and stone project on Landrus Road in Morris and Bloss townships.

Beginning May 3, Landrus Road will be closed intermittently. It will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. during the work period which will extend through June 30.

From July 5 to August 31, resurfacing on the Pine Cree Rail Trail will occur from mile markers 14 to 20. The project will take approximately three weeks and when exact dates are known an update will be posted.

The trail will be open, but officials ask that riders walk bikes along the 3-mile section south of Tiadaghton until the trail is suitable to ride. On the section north of Tiadaghton, riders will be able to ride on the service road. Be aware that trucks will be running the service road as well.

Any questions regarding these projects can be addressed at the Tioga State Forest District Office at (570) 724-2868.