The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Lycoming County updates

A resurfacing project continues this week on Route 15 in South Williamsport and Armstrong Township.

The week of Sunday, June 4, through Friday, June 9, the contractor will continue placement of the new scratch and wearing course. Additional work includes resetting a temporary concrete barrier in the northbound lane over Hagerman’s Run in preparation for continued bridge work. Work will be performed between the hours of 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Drivers can expect alternating lane closures where work is being performed.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the prime contractor for this $2.6 million resurfacing project of Route 15 between the Market Street Bridge in South Williamsport and the West Branch Tennis Club in Armstrong Township. Work includes milling and paving, ADA ramps upgrades, guide rail upgrades, signage, and line painting. Additional work will be performed on the bridge over Hagerman’s Run. The project will be completed in phases. Drivers can expect single lane with flagging and/or channelizing devices through the active work areas. Work will not be performed on this project during the Little League World Series.

Resurfacing continues on Interstate 180

A two-year roadway project continues on Interstate 180 eastbound and westbound in Montoursville, and Loyalsock, Fairfield, and Muncy townships.

On Sunday June 4, through Friday, June 9, the contractor will be installing new Right-of-Way Fencing at various locations throughout the project. Work will be performed outside the travel lanes, with no impact on the traveling public. The contractor will also be performing some drainage work on the slopes adjacent to the Interstate 180 westbound lanes between the Fairfield Road and Route 87 interchanges. Drivers can expect the right (driving) lane to be closed where work is being performed.

Work will be performed beginning at 7 p.m. and ending at 2 p.m. the following day.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the primary contractor for this $11.4 million highway resurfacing project. Work on this project includes mill and resurface of over 13 miles of roadway including entrance and exit ramps at Route 87 and the Fairfield Road interchanges, new lighting, guide rail upgrades, drainage, signage, and pavement markings. Additional work the removal and re-epoxy of 16 bridges throughout the project. These bridges span the Loyalsock Creek, Route 87, Fairfield Road, Route 220, Carpenter’s Run, Brushy Ridge Road, Wolf Run, and Muncy Creek. Work on this project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024, with a winter shutdown in 2023.

Route 118 resurfacing and drainage project

A resurfacing and drainage improvement project continues on Route 118 between Cemetery Road (T-682) and Dark Hollow Road (T-800) in Franklin Township.

Starting the week of June 5, the contractor will begin placement of traffic control devices in preparation for excavation work for an arch culvert near the intersection with Cemetery Road and replacement of the storm sewer throughout the project area. Drivers can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed. Work will be performed during daylight hours with 24-hour a day flagging for the duration of the project.

Traffic Impacts

This work will be completed using daily lane closures.

One lane of the roadway will remain open to the traveling public.

Don E. Bower is the primary contractor for this $1.6 million resurface and drainage improvement project. Work on this project includes mill and resurface of the roadway, replacement of the storm sewer, installation of a new arch culvert, new guide rail, and line painting. Work on this project is expected to be completed in September of 2023.

Paving on Quenshukeny Road

Drivers are advised that a portion of Route 3013 (Quenshukeny Road) in Mifflin and Lycoming townships will be closed this week for a paving project.

Starting Monday, June 5, through Friday, June 16, Quenshukeny Road will be closed daily between Route 3023 (Keiss Hill Road) and Route 973, while a PennDOT maintenance crew paves.

A detour using Keiss Hill Road, Route 3015 (Daughertys Run Road) and Route 973 will be in place while work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Clinton County

Construction continues this week on several routes in Clinton County. Work at various locations in the county include sign repairs and upgrades, bridge repairs, patching/crack sealing on secondary roads, and guiderail work. Shoulder upgrades are being performed on Route 144 South (Halls Run).

The following work is scheduled to be completed by contractor, weather permitting:

Bruce and Merrilees Electric Company – Contractor is scheduled to work on trenching and conduit on Route 120/Paul Mack Boulevard regarding lighting.

Clearwater Construction, Inc – Contractor will be drilling and installing soldier piles on Route 1001 (Farrandsville Road). Drivers will encounter daily lane closures regulated by flaggers. No pedestrian traffic will be permitted in the work zone.

HRI, INC. – Contractor is scheduled to perform concrete repairs on Route 150 (Chatham Run Bridge). Flaggers will be used as required while work is being performed. The contractor also will being work on Monday, June 5 on the Flemington Bridge on Route 150. A vehicle and bicycle detour will be in place using Route 150, Route 220, and Route 120. The bicycle detour will use Township Road 366 (Irwin Street/Canal Street/Fairpoint Road). No pedestrian access across the bridge since sidewalk work is part of the project.

Additionally, HRI is working on a slope repair project on Route 120. The slope/slide area is located along Route 120, about one mile north of the village of Keating in East Keating Township. Beginning work will be to set barrier and temporary traffic signals. Roadway flaggers may halt traffic intermittently while this work takes place. Once barrier signals are set, the temporary traffic signals will enforce an alternating traffic pattern. The eastbound lane will be closed in this area and all traffic will alternate turns in the westbound lane.

Bradford County

A two-year roadway reconstruction project continues on Route 6 in Troy Township.

On Sunday, June 4, the contractor will begin shoulder reconstruction work on Route 6 between 0.8 miles east of the intersection with Route 14 and the intersection with Peters Road. Drivers can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed. Work will be performed 24-hours a day.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the primary contractor for this $6.5 million reconstruction project. Work on this project includes roadway reconstruction, new drainage, updated guide rail, bridge preservation, superelevation correction, and miscellaneous construction activities. Work on this project is expected to be completed in July of 2024. Construction will shut down during the winter months.

Base repair work on Route 6

A base repair project begins on Route 6 (Golden Mile) in Towanda and Wysox townships.

On Tuesday, June 6, through Thursday, June 8, a PennDOT maintenance crew will begin performing base repairs on Route 6 between Route 1039 (North Main Street) in Towanda Township and the K-Mart Plaza intersection in Wysox Township. Drivers can expect alternating single lane restrictions with flagging where work is being performed. Work will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.

Sullivan County

A bridge replacement project is set to begin this week and will close the intersection of Route 2002 (Nordmont) Road and Longbrook Road (T-807) in Davidson Township. The bridge, which carries Nordmont Road over Longbrook Creek is located approximately two miles south of Nordmont.

On Monday, June 5, the intersection of Nordmont Road and Longbrook Road will be closed while a PennDOT maintenance crew begins to remove the existing bridge. The bridge will be replaced with a precast box culvert. Additional work on the project includes paving of the approaches and guide rail upgrades.

Detour Information

Nordmont Road: A detour using Route 220 and Route 2003 (Nordmont Road / Elk Lick Road) will be in place for the duration of the project.

Longbrook Road: A detour using Route 2006 (Whiskey Run Road) and Brown Hill Road will be in place for the duration of the project.

Work on this project is expected to be completed by August of 2023.

Union County

A resurfacing project begins this week on Routes 15 and 192.

On Sunday, June 4, the contractor will begin milling and resurfacing the following roadways.

Route 15 between Kelly Road and Zeigler Road in Kelly Township

Route 192 between Route 1001 (Mill Road) in Buffalo Township to Route 15 in Lewisburg Borough

Route 192 between Route 304 (Park Road) and Route 15 in Winfield, Buffalo Township

Work will be performed Sundays through Fridays between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Drivers can expect lane closures where work is being performed.

Suite-Kote Corporation is the primary contractor for this $820,000 resurfacing project. Work includes milling, microsurfacing, and line painting. Work is expected to be completed in July of 2023.

Snyder County

Construction continues on the Southern Section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation(CSVT) project in Snyder County.

On Monday, June 5, through Friday, June 9, Attig Road (T-451) will be closed between Route 1015 (App Road) and Penns Drive (T-504) in Monroe Township, while the contractor, Trumbull Corporation, constructs a truck crossing on Attig Road.

A detour using App Road, Route 1014 (Mill Road) and Penns Drive will be in place.

When the truck crossing is constructed, drivers can expect large trucks crossing Attig road with traffic being controlled by flagging.

For more information on the CSVT project, please visit www.csvt.com.

Bridge replacement on Route 104 in Chapman Township

A bridge replacement project begins this week on the bridge carrying Route 104 over the Mahantango Creek in Chapman Township.

On Monday, June 5, Route 104 will be closed between Oriental Road and Saint Paul Road while the contractor Susquehanna Valley Construction Corporation, begins to remove the existing truss bridge. The bridge will be replaced with a new steel beam bridge.

A long-term detour will be in place for the duration of the project.

Long Term Detour

Route 104 will be open to local traffic only from Mount Pleasant Mills south to the project site near the intersection with Oriental Road.

Route 104 northbound traffic will use Route 11/15 north, Route 35 south to Mount Pleasant Mills, to Route 104.

Route 104 southbound will use Route 35 north in Mount Pleasant Mills, Route 11/15 south to Route 104.

The contractor, Susquehanna Valley Construction Corporation, will start work on the $3.1 million project which includes removing the existing truss bridge, repair of the abutments and replacement of the superstructure with new steel beams. The bridge will be closed for the duration of the project. Work is expected to be completed by November 2023.

Columbia County

A three-year reconstruction and road widening project of Route 339 between Route 2017 (Smith Hollow Road) in Mifflin Township, Columbia County and Route 3015 (Broad Street) in Nescopeck, Luzerne County will continue this week.

On Monday, June 5, the contractor will continue the process for the reconstruction of the southbound lane of Route 339. Work includes milling of existing pavement, excavation of material for the placement of rock for the widening of the roadway and placing subbase in preparation for paving. Work will be performed during daytime hours.

Traffic Impacts

A long-term detour will continue for Route 339 southbound traffic.

Route 339 southbound traffic will use Broad Street in Nescopeck, Route 93 north, Route 11 south, Market Street in South Centre Township, Market Street bridge, and Route 339, for the remained of the construction season.

Route 339 northbound traffic will continue in the northbound lane between Mifflinville to Nescopeck.

Mitchell Knorr Contracting is the primary contractor for this $11.5 million reconstruction and road widening project. Work on the project includes reconstruction and widening of Route 339 from Hollow Smith Road in Mifflin Township, Columbia County to Broad Street in Nescopeck Borough, Luzerne County, the reconstruction of a bridge, and the rehabilitation of the bridge over unnamed tributaries to the Susquehanna River. Additional work includes new drainage, line painting, guide rail, epoxy overlay, and miscellaneous work. The three-year project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.

Bridge painting on Route 93

Drivers who travel on Route 93 in Columbia and Luzerne Counties are advised a bridge painting project continues between the Route 93 intersection with Route 11 (West Front Street) in Berwick and Route 93 (West Third Street) in Nescopeck.

On Monday, June 5, through Sunday June 11 a PennDOT contractor will continue pressure washing, shot blasting, priming and painting the bridge spanning over the Susquehanna River. Work will be performed during daylight hours.

Drivers can expect lane shifts and possible delays in travel and are urged to drive with caution in the area.

North Star Painting Company, Inc. is the primary contractor on this $3.1 million bridge project.

Pipe replacement project on Old Reading Road, Catawissa Township

A pipe replacement project begins this week on Route 2003 (Old Reading Road) in Catawissa Township.

On Monday, June 5, through Friday, June 9, Old Reading Road will be closed between Route 2014 (Creek Road) and Kulp Road, while a PennDOT maintenance crew replaces deteriorating pipes.

A detour using Creek Road and Route 2001 (Ideal Park Road) will be in place for the duration of the project.

On Monday, June 12, through Tuesday, June 13, Old Reading Road will be closed between Route 2007 (Duke Road) and Kulp Road, while a maintenance crew performs a pipe installation.

A detour using Creek Road, Duke Road, and Ideal Park Road will be in place for the duration of the project.

Bridge preservation on Rupert Drive

A bridge preservation project begins this week on Route 42 (Rupert Drive) between Front Street in Catawissa Brough and Legion Road in Montour Township.

On Monday, June 5, through Friday, June 9, the contractor, The Truesdell Corporation, will begin to set up traffic control devices in preparation for the epoxy overlay along the bridge carrying Rupert Drive over the Susquehanna River. Work will be performed during daylight hours.

Resurfacing on Route 42

A resurfacing project continues on Route 42. Work will be performed between Millville Borough and Buckhorn and will continue between the Town Bloomsburg and Catawissa Borough. All work for this week and next week will take place between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Through Monday, June 5, the contractor will be microsurfacing Route 4051 (Lunger Drive) in Buckhorn. This is the access road to the Walmart / Lowes plaza. Drivers should expect alternating lane restriction with flagging as well as major travel delays.

On Monday through Thursday, June 8, the contractor will be performing line removal and microsurfacing on Route 42 in Buckhorn between Wedgetown and Millville roads. Drivers can expect lane restrictions with flagging where work is being performed.

On Tuesday, June 6, through Wednesday, June 7 the contractor will be performing microsurfacing on Route 42 between Creek Road and First Street in Catawissa Borough. Drivers can expect alternating lane restrictions with flagging where work is performed.

Looking ahead to next week, work will continue from Sunday, June 11 to Thursday, June 15 on Route 42 in Buckhorn between Wedgetown and Millville roads. This will include microsurfacing. Drivers can expect lane restrictions with flagging where work is being performed.

Suit-Kote Corporation is the primary contractor for this $2.1 million resurfacing project on Route 42. Work on this project includes roadway resurfacing and line painting. Work on this project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Drivers should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites. Work, unless otherwise noted, will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.

